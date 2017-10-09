0

Cheering on the home teams

The Prosser High School cheerleading team performed several routines and stunts during last Friday night’s football game to rally the crowd.

Photo by Roger Harnack
The Prosser High School cheerleading team performed several routines and stunts during last Friday night’s football game to rally the crowd.

Monday, October 9, 2017

photo

Photo by Roger Harnack

Granger cheerleaders take to the grid iron at halftime to keep Spartans fans entertained.

More like this story

Comments

Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.

Please read our commenting policy before posting.

Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment