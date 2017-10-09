Evarista Garcia, 76, of Sunnyside, died Oct. 5, 2017 in Sunnyside. He was born Oct. 27, 1940, in Bryan, Texas.



Viewing and visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, with recitation of Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. in the Smith Funeral Home Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sunnyside.

Those wishing to sign Evarista’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com

Smith Funeral Homes in care of arrangements.