Grizzlies ‘Spirit Day’ gear told

SUNNYSIDE — Homecoming week at the high school will see students wearing all manner of styles as they participate the annual Spirit Week dress-up days.
Today, students wore sports gear; Tuesday is tie dye day.
Wednesday, the theme is wacky and movie characters is the clothing theme for Thursday.
Of course, Friday – game day – will be the official spirit day with freshmen and seniors wear black and juniors and sophomores will wear red.
The homecoming dance will be held Saturday from 9 to midnight. This year the seniors are honoring the class of 1993 during half time Friday night.
