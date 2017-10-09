Grizzlies ‘Spirit Day’ gear told

— Homecoming week at the high school will see students wearing all manner of styles as they participate the annual Spirit Week dress-up days.

Today, students wore sports gear; Tuesday is tie dye day.

Wednesday, the theme is wacky and movie characters is the clothing theme for Thursday.

Of course, Friday – game day – will be the official spirit day with freshmen and seniors wear black and juniors and sophomores will wear red.

The homecoming dance will be held Saturday from 9 to midnight. This year the seniors are honoring the class of 1993 during half time Friday night.