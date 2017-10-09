0

Interstate 82 median catches fire

A fire erupted abruptly Sunday in the median of Interstate 82 east of Prosser, near Yakitat Road, and was quickly extinguished by crews from Benton City.

Photo by Roger Harnack
Monday, October 9, 2017

