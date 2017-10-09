Mabton man dies in Highway 22 crash

— An early morning two-vehicle crash Saturday on state Highway 22 about five miles east of Toppenish claimed the life of one lower valley man and injured another.

It was about 2:40 a.m. when the two vehicles collided near milepost 13. The Washington State Patrol has not discerned whether drugs or alcohol played a role.

The deceased individual is Jesse J.M. Sanchez, 20 of Mabton, according to the Patrol. The Patrol said he was wearing an approved safety restraint.

Sanchez was driving a silver 2006 Kia Spectra 4-door, which was totaled. It was impounded by M and R Towing.

The driver of the second vehicle was Marcos. A. Garcia-Espindola, 27, of Sunnyside. He was wearing a proper safety restraint.

Garcia-Espindola suffered minor injuries and was transported by private vehicle to Sunnyside Community Hospital as a precautionary measure.

Garcia-Espindola was driving a 1999 Ford 550 hop truck. It sustained reportable damage and was towed away by private party.

According to the Patrol, Sanchez was eastbound on 22. Garcia-Espindola was westbound. Sanchez’s vehicle crossed the centerline and struck the truck head-on.

The State Patrol is still investigating the cause, but no charges are pending.

Hop trucks are common on Yakima Valley highways in August and September. Recent harvests have gone into October because of increased acreages. The State Patrol said the highway was fully blocked until 6:30 a.m.