Prom night for seniors

— The “Fall in Love” Senior Prom for seniors, who are 55-years and older living in the community, will be from 2-5 p.m. Oct. 19, at the Red Lion Hanford House.

There will be live music, appetizer buffet, photo booth, flowers, and door prizes.

People can purchase tickets by calling 509-837-1676 or online at heartlinkshospice.ejoinme.org/seniorprom.

Space is very limited and reservations are required.

All proceeds from the “Fall in Love” Senior Prom will benefit Heartlinks Hospice and Palliative Care. All proceeds will stay local and support children and adults facing a life-limiting illness.