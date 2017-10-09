Public Record

GRANDVIEW POLICE

October 5

Business alarm on West Wine Country Road.

Non-injury crash on West Wine Country Road.

Animal problem on West Second Street.

Non-injury crash on West Second Street at South Euclid Road.

Animal problem on West Fifth Street.

Resident dispute on West Fifth Street.

Assist agency on East Third Street.

Traffic stop on East Wine Country Road at Vista.

Traffic stop on Highland Road.

Animal problem on North Elm Street.

Suspicious circumstance on West Fourth Street.

Wanted person on West Wine Country Road.

Suspicious circumstance on Harrison Street.

October 6

Drugs on West Second Street.

Suspicious circumstance on West Fifth Street.

GRANGER POLICE

October 5

Burglary on E Street.

Noise complaint on Dean Avenue.

Business alarm on Sunnyside Avenue.

Wanted person on D Street at Fourth Street.

MABTON POLICE

October 5

Traffic stop on Seventh Avenue at Washington Street.

Abandoned vehicle on C Street.

Shots fired on Jackson Street at Fifth Avenue.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

October 5

Transport on North Front Street.

Assist resident on West Yakima Valley Highway.

Suspicious circumstance on Yakima Valley Highway.

Non-injury crash on East Edison Avenue at state Highway 241.

Suspicious circumstance on Northwest Crescent Avenue.

Assist agency on East Edison Avenue.

Recovered stolen property on South Ninth Street.

Animal problem on South 16th Street.

Animal problem on South 16th Street at East Edison Avenue.

Assault on Homer Street.

Animal problem on Blaine Avenue.

Assault on North 16th Street.

Animal problem on Grant Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on East Lincoln Avenue.

Transport on Yakima Valley Highway.

Animal problem on South 13th Street.

Animal problem on South Third Street at East Zillah Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on East Harrison Avenue at South Sixth Street.

Animal noise on Parkland Drive.

Animal problem on North Sixth Street at East Warehouse Avenue.

Assist agency on South Ninth Street.

Fraud on McClain Drive.

Trespassing on North 16th Street.

Assist resident on Homer Street.

Fraud on Scoon Road.

Suspicious circumstance on Northwest Crescent Avenue.

Information on East Edison Avenue.

Civil matter on Fairview Avenue.

Non-injury crash on Yakima Valley Highway.

Domestic disturbance on Yakima Valley Highway.

Assist resident on East Harrison Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on Fairview Avenue.

Business alarm on East Lincoln Avenue.

Traffic hazard on Midvale Road at Alexander Road.

Transport on North Front Street.

Juvenile problem on East Riverside Avenue.

Animal problem on Otis Avenue.

Assist agency on Homer Street.

October 6

Business alarm on Yakima Valley Highway.

Suspicious circumstance on East Lincoln Avenue.

WAPATO POLICE

October 5

Burglary on Donald Road.

Suspicious circumstance on West First Street.

Theft on West First Street.

Assist agency on North Harding Avenue.

Unwanted guest on West First Street.

Traffic stop on Keppler Way at South Camas Avenue.

Injury crash on North McKinley Road at North Track Road.

Obstructing on West Third Street.

Suspicious circumstance on South Ahtanum Avenue.

Juvenile problem on South Wapato Avenue.

Wanted person on East Second Street.

Welfare check on West C Street.

Assist agency on East C Street.

October 6

Burglary on South Tieton Avenue.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

October 5

Abandoned vehicle on Glade Road at Milepost 16, Mabton.

Assist agency on Emerald Road, Sunnyside.

Animal problem on Burr Street, Buena.

Noise complaint on North Granger Road at East Zillah Drive.

Suspicious circumstance on Allen Road at Penn Avenue, Sunnyside.

Traffic stop on Highland Road, Grandview.

Theft on South 16th Street, Sunnyside.

Theft on Hornby Road, Grandview.

Injury crash on North Granger Road, Zillah.

Suspicious circumstance on Second Avenue, Outlook.

October 6

Suspicious circumstance on Donald Wapato Road, Wapato.

ZILLAH POLICE

October 5

Assist agency on McDonald Road at state Highway 97.

Residential alarm on Kagley Way.

Residential alarm on Kagley Way.

Unwanted guest on Vintage Valley Parkway.

Suspicious circumstance on First Avenue.

Animal problem on Sunset Way.

Suicidal person on Pearne Street.

Assist agency on Pearne Street.

Welfare check on Fletcher Lane.