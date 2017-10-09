Several resolutions facing city council at regular meeting

GRANDVIEW — The City Council will deal with several resolutions when its regular monthly meeting takes place at City Hall Tuesday at 7 p.m.
One of those will authorize the mayor to sign the Local Programs State funding agreement and Local Agency Federal Aid Project Prospectus with the Washington State Department of Transportation for the Elm and Fir Streets sidewalk improvement Project.
