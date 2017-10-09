Special meeting planned for the school board Wednesday

PROSSER — The Prosser School District Board of Directors will have a special meeting Wednesday at 6:30 a.m. at the High School library at 1203 Prosser Ave.
The purpose of sunrise meeting is a construction design meeting for the planned new high school. The architect and the construction manager are expected to attend.
