Stabbing suspect description, identity released by the police

— Following up on a story last week about a stabbing in Toppenish, Police have released a description and the identity of the suspect.

The suspect is Fernando Adrian Alvarado, 25. He is described as, Hispanic, 5 feet-8 inches tall and 140 pounds. The police consider him to be armed and dangerous.

According to police, the suspect stabbed the victim for talking to the victim’s ex-girlfriend.

Call Sgt. Oscar Zapien at 509-655-4355 with tips.