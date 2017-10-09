Students help Harvey victims

— They hoped they’d get 500 items for their mission to help students impacted by the Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

Instead, the Middle School AVID class, which began collecting school supplies on Sept. 25, shipped more than 1,700 items.

The supplies were shipped in a total of 50 boxes to the 1,000-student body attending Humble Middle School.

The students collected pencil pouches, paper, dividers with pockets, pencils and pens.

