Tasty apples

Grandview School District
Students were encouraged to participate in a district wide “Apple Crunch” Oct. 4, as part of Taste Washington Day, celebrating Washington agriculture. Every school in the district chose a specific time to all crunch into a juicy Washington apple at the same time, school officials said. From the high school to our pre-kindergarten classrooms, every student in the district got a little taste of Washington today.
