Two hospitalized after crash

— A 60-year-old Pasco man was pinned for a time inside a vehicle he’d been riding in Saturday.

The 2003 Ford F350 pickup, driven by 16-year-old Jacob Z. Talsmat of Pasco, flipped near Milepost 67 of Interstate 82 westbound at about 1 p.m. Saturday.

The Washington State Patrol said the crash was caused by Talsmat falling asleep.

The pickup left the eastbound lanes and flipped before landing on its wheels on the right side of the westbound lanes, the State Patrol said.

Talsmat’s passenger, Francisco A. Escalera of Pasco was pinned inside while Talsmat managed to get out of the vehicle.

The pickup was totaled. Talsmat and Escalera were both injured and taken to Sunnyside Community Hospital by separate ambulances.

Drugs or alcohol are not believed to have contributed to the crash. Both men were wearing seat belts, troopers said.

Talsmat will be charged with second-degree negligent driving, troopers said.