Alleged shoplifter caught in action at Wal-Mart

— Keen observation by Loss Prevention Officer Josue Perez helped police stop an alleged shoplifter before getting away from Wal-Mart Sunday evening.

In his incident report, Officer D. Scott said Officer Ausland stopped the 41-year old woman as she was leaving the store.

Naomee Allie Lucei of White Swan allegedly attempted to shoplift a backpack valued at $19.95 and a baby monitor valued at $129.

She was arrested on a first-degree robbery charge. She appeared in Yakima County Superior Court yesterday.

According to Scott’s account of the incident, Perez observed Lucei allegedly place several items in her shopping cart.

Then, Perez told police, Lucei allegedly selected a pink backpack and moved over to the men’s department.

There, Perez alleged, Lucei placed a V-tech baby monitor in the backpack.

Then, Perez said, Lucei walked through several departments, then the self checkout registers, left all of the merchandise except for the backpack with the baby monitor.

Perez said that Lucei then paid for beer she had in the basket, passed all of the points of sale and allegedly left the store without paying for the rest of the merchandise.

That was when Officer Ausland appeared and made the stop.