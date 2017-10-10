City budget up $1.2 million but balanced

— The City Council will review a preliminary 2018 budget tonight that is about $1.2 million more than the budget proposed for 2017.

The council meeting will take place at 7 p.m. at City Hall at 207 W. Second St.

The Proposed budget is balanced. It calls for total spending of $16,965.130 and revenues of $16,008,880. The negative difference is made up with a beginning balance of $13,833,030.

The city did not spend as much as it planned in 2017. It proposed $15,774,415 in expenditures and is projecting to finish actual spending at $14,599,340.

The big jumps for 2018 are in the current expense fund, street fund and water/sewer fund.

Current expense was budgeted at $5,361,50 in 2017, and the real expense was $5,756.810. The 2018 budget calls for $6,237,335.

A good share of the difference between this year’s actual and next year’s proposed spending will fund a new captain position at the fire department and an officer at the police department.

The street fund is going up from the actual 2017 expenditure of $1,088.46 to $1,735,320 budgeted in 2018.

Cordray said a couple of street projects are being considered this year. These would be grant-funded.

Cordray said some council members wanted the street fund beefed up so that the city would have the needed matching funds if and when it applies for grants.

The water/sewer fund is making a sizeable jump from the actual spending of $4,427,740 in 2017 to a proposed $5,049,020 in 2018. Proposed capital projects will account for that difference, Cordray said.

The city spent $334,275 from its equipment rental fund in 2017. The budget for equipment rental this year is $912,945.

Cordray said one police car and several public works vehicles are up for replacement, and one garbage truck will be refurbished.

The proposed budget shows and ending balance of about $12 million.

This will be the council’s first look at the budget. It may or may not ask for changes.

Either way, Cordray will propose a public hearing schedule of Oct. 16 and 30 and Nov. 6.