City budget up $1.2 million but balanced

GRANDVIEW — The City Council will review a preliminary 2018 budget tonight that is about $1.2 million more than the budget proposed for 2017.
The council meeting will take place at 7 p.m. at City Hall at 207 W. Second St.
The Proposed budget is balanced. It calls for total spending of $16,965.130 and revenues of $16,008,880. The negative difference is made up with a beginning balance of $13,833,030.
The city did not spend as much as it planned in 2017. It proposed $15,774,415 in expenditures and is projecting to finish actual spending at $14,599,340.
The big jumps for 2018 are in the current expense fund, street fund and water/sewer fund.
Current expense was budgeted at $5,361,50 in 2017, and the real expense was $5,756.810. The 2018 budget calls for $6,237,335.
A good share of the difference between this year’s actual and next year’s proposed spending will fund a new captain position at the fire department and an officer at the police department.
The street fund is going up from the actual 2017 expenditure of $1,088.46 to $1,735,320 budgeted in 2018.
Cordray said a couple of street projects are being considered this year. These would be grant-funded.
Cordray said some council members wanted the street fund beefed up so that the city would have the needed matching funds if and when it applies for grants.
The water/sewer fund is making a sizeable jump from the actual spending of $4,427,740 in 2017 to a proposed $5,049,020 in 2018. Proposed capital projects will account for that difference, Cordray said.
The city spent $334,275 from its equipment rental fund in 2017. The budget for equipment rental this year is $912,945.
Cordray said one police car and several public works vehicles are up for replacement, and one garbage truck will be refurbished.
The proposed budget shows and ending balance of about $12 million.
This will be the council’s first look at the budget. It may or may not ask for changes.
Either way, Cordray will propose a public hearing schedule of Oct. 16 and 30 and Nov. 6.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment