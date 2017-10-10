Cops tussle with suspects

— Two men arrested in unrelated incidents Thursday and Sunday made the job difficult for police, taking them on physically.

The first incident occurred while Sgt. David Palacios was on routine patrol when a speeding car got his attention, a police report said.

The second incident happened when Sgt. Kevin Glasenapp responded to a suspicious male call at 306 Adams St., a report said.

Palacios’ radar clocked an oncoming car doing 38 mph on Highland Road, according to his incident report. The posted speed limit is 25.

Palacios U-turned his vehicle and made the stop. He explained the stop and asked for a drivers license and vehicle information, the report said.

“The driver began to converse in Spanish, indicating he was not speeding and exited the car to show me his front wheel and bumper,” Palacios said.

The man, identified as Ernesto C. Monzon, age 23, continued to resist Palacios.

Palacios put his hands on Monzon to stop him from continually trying to retrieve things from his car.

Palacios said he attempted to cuff Monzon, and a fight ensued, the report said. They fell to ground and wrestled.

Monzon attempted to take Palacios’ holstered weapon, the report said.

A check of the coat Monzon was trying to get from the car showed at least two pistol magazines, the report said.

Further checking revealed that Monzon is a felon convicted of robbery.

Monzon was arrested for assault on an officer and resisting arrest, the report said. Additional charges may be pending.

In the second case, Glasenapp’s ordeal started when he spotted a man fitting a description he was given, according to his incident report.

Glasenapp heard movement in the backyard at 304 Adams.

Going to the east side of the residence, he observed the suspect, identified later as Jose Manuel Flores, 18, jumping a fence between 304 Adams and 305 Washington, the report said.

Officer Jasper Rubalcava, who had joined the chase, caught up to Flores, the report said.

Glasenapp observed Rubalcava giving Flores commands to put is hands on his car.

“I ran towards Flores and tackled him to the ground,” Glasenapp wrote in the report. Both officers wrestled with Flores until they cuffed him.

They read him his Miranda rights, identified him and noted he smelled of alcohol, the report said.

The officers noted the back door to 304 Adams was open. Investigating further, they found a laptop and a tablet along the path Flores on which Flores had been running, the report said.

The items belonged in the house, and the residents said they had not given permission to take them, the report said.