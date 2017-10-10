0

Donald David Bieber

DEATH NOTICE

Tuesday, October 10, 2017

Donald David Bieber, 62, died Sept. 13, 2017, in Kennewick. 

A retired truck driver born in Sunnyside, he had been living in Kennewick for the past 17 years.

A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.

More like this story

Comments

Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.

Please read our commenting policy before posting.

Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment