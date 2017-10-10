Health board meeting set

— The Yakima Health District will have a public hearing at 8:30 Wednesday, at the Yakima Health District, 1210 Ahtanum Ridge Drive, Union Gap.

The purpose of the public hearing is to discuss the 2018 proposed Yakima Health District budget.

Anyone wishing to address comments to the Health Board concerning the proposed budget will be afforded an opportunity.

If you would like to provide written comments, please direct them to Ryan Ibach, at the address herein stated, before Oct. 24.