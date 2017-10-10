Irrigation to be shut off

SUNNYSIDE — Sunnyside Valley Irrigation District will be shutting down the Sunnyside Canal starting on Oct. 18 and concluding on Oct, 20.
Some laterals and deliveries may have water for a few days beyond that date while the canal is draining and dewatering.
If you have questions about shut down, you contact SVID at 509-837-6980.
