Special to the Daily Sun
When Kim Wolfberger, left, and Kathy Carl started playing at the Cherry Hill Golf Course years ago, they drew the usual comments (slow, can’t play) from the guys. Saturday they had the last laugh when they beat everyone else, including guys, in a 2-person scramble charity tournament at Cherry Hill.
