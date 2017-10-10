Rogelio Fabian Garcia, 30 of Prosser, died Oct. 7, 2017, in Prosser.

Formerly of Mabton, Garcia was born Aug. 9, 1987, in Visalia, Calif.

Viewing and visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, with recitation of Holy Rosary at 5 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Grandview.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grandview, with burial to follow at Grandview Cemetery.

Those wishing to sign Fabian’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Home Grandview in care of arrangements.