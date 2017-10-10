Schools may see changes

WAPATO — The school district will give parents and others a chance to see potential coming changes in school assignments at a meeting Wednesday from 5:30-7 p.m.
It will be an opportunity for the community to hear about and comment on a proposed plan to reconfigure the grade levels in each of the elementary schools.
With the addition of a 4th elementary school in the 2018-2019 school year, the district is recommending a change in the grade levels housed at each school next school year.
