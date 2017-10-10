Special meeting for budget review today

— The City Council will get its first look at the 2018 preliminary budget at a special meeting tonight.

The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers of the Law and Justice Center at 401 Homer St.

City Administrator Don Day would not reveal the numbers Monday, but he said he would provide a copy of the budget after council reviews it.

Public hearings will be scheduled after the council review, he said.

The final 2017 city budget was balanced when approved. The 2017 budget was $30,813,531, a 31 percent increase over the 2016 budget of $23,513,690.

City budgets must be done before the new year.