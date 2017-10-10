Trolling the flea market

Photo by Julia Hart
Modeling a rainbow-colored wig featured in the movie Trolls is Ryleigh Hayes, 5, with her pal Bon Bon. Hayes helps sell items at her parents’ booth, “RJ Creations” at the No Rhyme or Reasons Flea Market held this past weekend in Zillah.
