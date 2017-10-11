Airplane blows tire, veers off of runway

— A small airplane blew a tire Sunday while landing at Sunnyside Municipal Airport and veered into a ditch.

Police Cmdr. Dan Christman said Sgt. Oliver Hernandez responded to the 4 p.m. call with Fire Department personnel.

Hernandez informed the FAA of the incident.

According to Christman, neither of the occupants was injured, and the plane sustained only minor damage.

“They got their tire fixed and went back to Western Washington,” said Public Works Director Shane Fisher, whose department includes the airport.

Fisher said there was no property damage at the airport, which is undergoing renovations.

Fisher said the $3 million project is under way. The contractor is reshaping and rebuilding the east taxiway. It’s out of compliance with FFA safety rules, too close to the landing-takeoff runway.

“We did the west runway 10 years ago, and it’s in compliance,” Fisher said.

The east runway is receiving subgrade materials this week, Fisher said. It should get a top course next week.

Fisher said the work on the main runway will not start until spring.

“It’s starting to get cold,” he said.

The runway will only be resurfaced. The contractor will scrape off about three inches of the surface and then repave.