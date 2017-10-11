Grandview gets first look at budget

— Raw figures!

That’s what City Treasurer Matt Cordray provided the City Council at last night’s Committee of the Whole meeting when discussing the proposed Current Expense Fund Budget.

That $6.2 million fund covers salaries and benefits for each department, and Cordray said the reserve for 2018 would be reduced to 5.4 percent if the City Council approves all expenditure requests.

The City usually aims for a 20 percent reserve, he said.

Revenues for the fund are projected at $5.29 million, including $1.28 million in the beginning fund balance.

The largest portion of the fund, about 53 percent, pays for police and fire services.

Expenditures for the police department are currently projected at $3.2 million, and fire expenditures are projected at more than $654,000.

Projections, Cordray said, are based on information provided by each department’s director.

“It’s up to you (the council),” Mayor Norm Childress said.

He said the City Council votes to approve or deny requests made by each department during the budget process.

The final reserve in the current expense fund will be based upon the decisions made by the council members, he said.

“We’ve been fiscally conservative,” Childress said.

Most of the city’s revenues are generated from taxes, Cordray said.

The city anticipates more than $4.35 million will be generated this year.

In 2018, that revenue is expected to decrease by about $20,000.

“There’s not a lot of fluctuation,” Cordray said.

There are increases in much of the fund due to increases in medical, insurance and benefit costs rising, he said.

Overall, Cordray said any increases in the budget from 2017 to 2018 will depend on the council’s decisions in the next month or so.

The City Council will also need to consider union negotiations are anticipated next year.

“The next few meetings, we’ll get into the heart of it,” he said.

The City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 207 W. Second St., to hear from the Fire Chief and Parks and Recreation Director regarding their portion of the budget.