Man booked into jail

SUNNYSIDE — A local man was booked into the city jail Wednesday night on a Department of Corrections contract.
Juan Manuel Magana-Sanchez, 24, of 1215 S. Sixth St. Apt. 21 was apprehended by police at the intersection of Ninth Street and Harrison Avenue.
