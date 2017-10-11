Meet and Greet slated

SUNNYSIDE — Members of the city’s advisory boards will get together this afternoon to mingle.
The “Meet and Greet” will take place from 4-6 p.m. in Centennial Square. No action on city business is expected, but quorums of advisory boards may be present.
