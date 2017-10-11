Natural gas leak

Photo by Roger Harnack
Emergency officials temporarily closed Emerald Road, between Snipes Pump and Wendell Phillips roads, last night while crews repaired a natural gas line leak. The leak prompted the evacuation of two homes near the leak about midway between the cross streets. Nobody was injured.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment