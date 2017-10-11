Rape kit backlog not a local issue

— Like most sensational stories that make the airwaves or the national press, the rape kit controversy sweeping Washington state doesn’t touch all jurisdictions.

“We have no backlog that I’m aware of,” Grandview Police Chief Kal Fuller said. “I do not believe that we have any kits that have been sent back without testing.”

Sunnyside Police Cmdr. Scott Bailey doesn’t know if his department has any backlogged kits.

His evidence custodian was out of town yesterday, to be sure, but he said he was doubtful.

Meanwhile, the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office has 59 untested kits.

But Detective Sgt. Mike Russell said many of them are from cases in which the victim didn’t want to press charges or the case was dropped for other reasons.

Washington state is receiving a $3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Sexual Assault Kit initiative to catch up delayed testing.

Officials expect to be able to test 2,100 of 6,000 kits that have not been tested statewide.

According to Bailey, rape kits are tools that help the justice system find and convict rapists. They are a preassembled sex crime evidence collection kits.

The kits consists of numerous swabs for DNA collection, as well as items for collection of fibers and other evidence.

“Originally, the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab was inundated with kits for testing,” Bailey said. “Due to the original complexity of DNA testing, the cost associated and the number of kits submitted, it was not uncommon for kits to be returned untested, unless there was a potential suspect for comparison.”

Kits are collected at the hospital by medical professionals then turned over to law enforcement through a chain of custody before being sent off to one of the Washington State Patrol Crime Labs, Bailey said.

Bailey said the contents of the kits are evaluated for forensic evidence. It is then compared to physical evidence and statements to develop probable cause for charging a suspect or disprove allegations, he said.

“It is the goal of the police department to find the truth,” Bailey said. “That means using evidence to prove the commission of a crime or to utilize exculpatory evidence to prove one’s innocence.”