Sunnyside council tackles 2018 budget

— There was no final number thrown out last night at a special City Council meeting to start the 2018 budget process.

However, after the meeting Mayor James Restucci said it will be near $33 million. That’s about $7 million more than 2017’s spending, he said.

Council dealt with only the general fund portion of the preliminary budget last night. Tomorrow night it will consider the rest of the budget.

“But we’ve scheduled a third meeting in case we can’t get through it Thursday,” Restucci.

As City Manager Don Day laid out the proposed budget, council members asked occasional questions.

They didn’t doubt the work, although Councilman Francisco Guerrero caught either a typo or math error. Day said it would be corrected.

Mostly, council members asked why a fund went up or down. Most of the time the answers were changes in salaries and benefits within each department.

The general fund is balanced in this budget. Day expects the city to take in $13,501,147 and to spend $13,447,665.

The funds that drew the most attention were the school resource officers who patrol Sunnyside Schools and animal control.

Council members seemed to wonder why two officers are taking up $221,000, even though the district pays half of the amount to the city, and that’s counted as revenue.

Councilwoman Julia Hart brought up the question of animal control, which is budgeted for $35,000 under the heading environmental services.

Day explained that is the amount the city pays the Yakima Humane Society for animal control. Hart asked: what animal control?

She noted there are lots of loose dogs around town, including one mutt that hangs around her place of employment, the Daily Sun News building.

“He seems to know when animal control is coming,” she said. “We have some smart dogs around here.”

That led to a few more minutes on animal control. Restucci and Police Chief Al Escalera revisited the idea of an interlocal agreement with other lower valley cities to work the problem together.

The suggestion was made that Sunnyside go it alone and develop its own humane animal control department.

Day broke in abruptly, saying he didn’t believe the city would want to do either. He said Sunnyside, the biggest lower valley city would pay the biggest share of the cost for a shared effort.

Day added that staff looked into the cost of going it alone, and it is higher than council would want to pay. It would involve a building or buildings, vehicles and personnel.

End of discussion. Environmental services will stay at $35,000 in 2018 as it was in 2017.

Even before the senior center fund came up, Councilman Craig Hicks asked about air conditioning problems. He said the senior center has an air conditioner that “hasn’t worked in two years.”

The west air conditioner was repaired two years ago, the east air conditioner was not, he said.

Public Works Director Shane Fisher was caught off guard. He said he’d never heard a complaint and that he would get on it right away.

After the meeting, Restucci noted the budget is a serious endeavor that must be completed by Dec. 31.