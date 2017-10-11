U.S. Supreme Court denies teen’s appeal

— The U.S. Supreme Court yesterday denied the petition of a county teenager for a writ of certiorari.

In its decision, the high court affirmed the 2014 conviction of teenager “Trey M.” of three counts of felony harassment.

The conviction followed the boys threats to shoot other boys at his high school.

On appeal, the defendant argued that the court’s test for what constitutes a “true threat” should change based upon a Supreme Court case, Elonis v. United States, which was decided in 2015. The state Supreme Court affirmed and found that there was no basis for the court to abandon its established 1st Amendment precedent.

The defendant asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review the case, claiming it posed a significant 1st Amendment question and conflicted with Elonis v. United States and Virginia v. Black.

Had it been approved, the writ would’ve required a review of the previous decision.