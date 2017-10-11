We got spirit, yes we do

It’s homecoming week at Sunnyside High School and students and staff are getting into the spirit of things. Tuesday was a nod to the ‘70s in tie-dye splendor. Today’s theme is “wacky.” Tonight at 7 is the Powderpuff football game, featuring the senior girls against the junior girls on the gridiron at Clem Senn Field. The spirit days and activities are a prelude to Friday’s homecoming football game, when the Grizzlies host the Moses Lake Chiefs at 7 p.m. The schools formal homecoming dance is slated for Saturday night.