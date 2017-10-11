We got spirit, yes we do

It’s homecoming week at Sunnyside High School and students and staff are getting into the spirit of things. Tuesday was a nod to the ‘70s in tie-dye splendor. Today’s theme is “wacky.” Tonight at 7 is the Powderpuff football game, featuring the senior girls against the junior girls on the gridiron at Clem Senn Field. The spirit days and activities are a prelude to Friday’s homecoming football game, when the Grizzlies host the Moses Lake Chiefs at 7 p.m. The schools formal homecoming dance is slated for Saturday night.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment