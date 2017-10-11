0

We got spirit, yes we do

Lia Anderson, Josiah Rodriguez and Brielle Newhouse gather in an elaborately decorated hall. They are three of the hundreds of students who dressed up for Tie Dye Day yesterday.

Photo by Jennie McGhan
Lia Anderson, Josiah Rodriguez and Brielle Newhouse gather in an elaborately decorated hall. They are three of the hundreds of students who dressed up for Tie Dye Day yesterday.

Wednesday, October 11, 2017

photo

Special to The Daily Sun

Proving they have spirit, too, are science teachers, left to right, Joyce Stark, Jason Aguilar and Teri Alvarez Ziegler.

It’s homecoming week at Sunnyside High School and students and staff are getting into the spirit of things. Tuesday was a nod to the ‘70s in tie-dye splendor. Today’s theme is “wacky.” Tonight at 7 is the Powderpuff football game, featuring the senior girls against the junior girls on the gridiron at Clem Senn Field. The spirit days and activities are a prelude to Friday’s homecoming football game, when the Grizzlies host the Moses Lake Chiefs at 7 p.m. The schools formal homecoming dance is slated for Saturday night.

More like this story

Comments

Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.

Please read our commenting policy before posting.

Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment