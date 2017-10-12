Sixth Street traffic signal project held up by cost

— The traffic signal project for the Yakima Valley Highway and 6th Street intersection won’t happen as quickly as planned.

Public Works Director Shane Fisher lays out the reasons in his monthly report on projects.

Only two contractors bid on the traffic light project, and the city turned them down, Fisher said. They were substantially higher than engineer estimates

The Transportation Improvement Board awarded the city construction funds for the traffic signal and intersection improvements. Surface Transportation Program funds will be used to design the traffic signal and intersection improvements.



The bid opening was held August 16. Two (2) bids were received, with a low bid of $915,921.17 by DW Excavating, Inc. of Davenport, Fisher said.

That bid was approxi­mately 28 percent above the Engineer’s Estimate of $713,939.02, Fisher said, and about $202,000 more than available funding.



Fisher said the city rejected all bids, and the project will be rebid in December.



Fisher said the 16th Street Canal Piping Improvements project is done. Notice of Completion was sent to Educational Services District 105 and the Department of Revenue.

Fisher reported that the runway and taxiway rehabilitation project is under way at Municipal Airport.

Granite Construction Company, with a bid in the amount of $3,539,716.90, is doing the work. That bid was about 3 percent below engineer estimates, Fisher said.

Construction started on Sept. 18 and is progressing, Fisher said. A winter shutdown is expected by the second week of November.

The contractor anticipates completing all work for the new taxiway before the shutdown, Fisher said. Work on the remaining portions of the project will begin as soon as weather allows in 2018.

According to Fisher, the 6th Street Improvements Project, from Decatur to North Ave., is in the design phase. It is relying on Surface Transportation Program funding.

Project design is about 69 percent complete, Fisher said. Terry D. Alapeteri of Huibretgse Louman and Associates is the engineer.

Construction funds are based on the availability of federal funds, and the order of project priority established by the Yakima Valley Conference of Governments Transportation Advisory Committee, Fisher said.



According to the most current list of project funding, Surface Transportation Program construction funds for this project will be available in the year 2024.

The City is a member of the YVCOG Transportation Advisory Committee. It has monthly meetings at which updates are provided on the status of federal requirements and funding.



The East Edison half street improvements project is awaiting funding.



As the limits and scope of the project have changed, the City has taken over responsibility for completion of the project, Fisher said.

A Task Order for engineering design services was authorized by City Council on May 26, and design is complete.

Fisher said cost estimates were prepared and provided to the city, delineating the costs to the school district, utility improvements and road widening.

Fisher said a Transportation Improvement Board application for the Urban Sidewalk Program was submitted in August to assist in the funding gap. It has a 20 percent match requirement which is intended to be provided by the Sunnyside School District, he said.

A notice of Transportation Improvement Board funding award will be provided in November, Fisher said.

The East Edison Avenue Sidewalk Improvements project is supposed to go to bid in January, with a construction start planned for March.

The project calls for replacement of the existing sidewalk adjacent to East Edison Avenue between 7th and 9th Streets. Design and construction is being funded by the Transportation Improvement Board and the Surface Transportation Block Grant program.

The sludge dewatering project at the wastewater treatment plant is about 20 percent complete, Fisher said.

Construction began on August 14. All work is scheduled to be complete by December 7.

Installation of new underground utilities (except for sludge piping from the lagoon) and demolition of the existing building roof is complete Fisher said.

Grading of the drying bed area, construction of the sludge mixing and holding tank, and reconstruction of the existing building, has begun. Screw press equipment and materials are scheduled to arrive by Nov. 1 for installation by the Contractor.