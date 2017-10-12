Three shots fired

— Police were looking for a gunman who opened fire on a pedestrian last night in front of the Paragon Apartments.

Witnesses at the scene said three shots were fired, with one passing through a window and embedding inside Apartment C-1.

At press time, the victim and three suspects remained at-large and unidentified by police.

Jennifer Calderon was across the street visiting her grandmother Maria Mendoza as the incident unfolded at the 1320 S. 11th St. apartment complex.

“I saw a guy in a white hoodie casually walking by,” she said. “A green van pulled up beside him.”

The pedestrian and someone in the van started talking, she said, noting the man got nervous, ducked and tried to run.

“The guy in the van shot three times,” she said, noting the pedestrian “didn’t get hit.”

Jahyra Gonalez didn’t see the shooting happen, but heard the shots and then looked to see what was going on.

“I just heard the three gunshots,” she said, noting afterwards she saw the green van heading north on the South 11th Street and a man in a “white hoodie and a white hat” running toward the complex.

As he ran, we raced past worker Jeremiah Herrera, who too, witnessed the drive-by shooting attempt.

“The green van pulls up … and stops right here,” he said, pointing to a spot in the road near where police were marking the location of a shell casing.

“I heard the three shots,” he said. “Pop, pop, pop.”

The van took off and Herrera ran for cover, he said, noting that’s the first incident of its kind since he started working at the apartments in July.

Around the apartment complex, residents peered out windows watching the commotion.

Police armed with tactical rifles patrolled the area as others were called to look for the van that fled with three suspects believed to be inside.

One of the bullets put a hole in one of the windows in Apartment C-1; witnesses said nobody was home.

Further details are expected to be released today.