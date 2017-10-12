Wall of Fame to include two new inductees

— The photographs and names of two former students will be added to Sunnyside High School Alumni Wall of Fame Friday, one posthumously.

Ken Jernberg (1966), deceased, and Julie Benjert McGowan (1990) will be honored prior to the start of the Sunnyside High School Homecoming football game at Clem Senn Stadium.

Beforehand, there will be a dinner from 5-6 p.m. for the inductees and/or their families and school officials.

According to publicist Jessica Morgan, Jernberg, was a stand-out athlete for the Grizzly football team and continued his athletic career at Columbia Basin College and the University of Montana.

He completed his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education at Eastern Washington University, then settled into a forty-plus year commitment to helping the underserved teens in the Spokane Valley area.

Jernberg was a true believer in alternative forms of education and the idea that there is not a one-size fits all approach to earning a high school diploma or GED, Morgan said.

His belief led him to form the school portion of the Spokane area’s only teen homeless shelter, named Crosswalk.

With the backing of the Spokane School District first, then the Spokane Falls Community College, he dedicated his life to meeting at-risk students exactly where they were in life and where they needed help the most, Morgan said.

“He did not judge their situations and did not request that they change,” Morgan said.

“His goal, according to his daughter Karyna, was to make people who felt small, big.” Morgan said.

Jernberg died in July of 2016. He was nominated by fellow Sunnyside High School classmate Mike McQuesten.

Benjert McGowan was born and raised in Sunnyside. Following graduation, she attended Central Washington University and earned a degree in criminal justice with a minor in sociology.

Then she accepted a position with the Federal Way Police Department, Morgan said. During her 20-year career in Federal Way, McGowan served her community first as a patrol officer.

Then she was a Field Training Officer, working with new hires, McGowan said. After 10 years in those capacities, she became a detective investigating economic crimes, and crimes against persons.

Morgan said McGowan became a specialist in domestic violence cases. Her most recent assignment as a detective involved investigating crimes against the most innocent and vulnerable in our population—children.

According to Morgan, McGowan is back on patrol with the intention of finishing out her career with the Federal Way Police Department as a detective.

“Her service to the community does not stop when she takes off her badge, Morgan said.

In 2007, McGowan received the American Red Cross National Life Saving Award for saving the life of a car accident victim while she was off duty.

“She acted quickly to cut the seatbelt from where it was wrapped around the victim’s neck and was cutting off his breathing,” Morgan said.

McGowan was nominated by Sierra Vista Middle School social studies teacher and fellow class of 1990 graduate MaLinda Crane.

Since its inception, 84 former Sunnyside High School students, including doctors, veterans, volunteers, teachers, athletes, and astronauts, have been inducted into the Wall of Fame. It started years ago,down and was revived in 209

Nominations can be submitted year-round to the Communications Office at Sunnyside School District. The nomination form can be found on the District website on the Communications Department web page.