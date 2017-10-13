Council hears about Public Works wish list

— The big discussion last night at the City Council budget workshop it was about a wish list it appeared everybody wanted to add to the public works budget.

The discussion of “enhancements” to the budget was kick-started by Public Works Director Shane Fisher when he said tree pruning and some removal is required at Central Park.

Fisher said thinning makes the good trees healthier because there is not so much competition for sun and nutrients.

City Manager Don Day backed Fisher’s remarks. He said the city’s insurance company has mentioned that trees, especially bad trees, are a big liability risk.

Council members weighed in pretty much on the side of adding $6,500 to Parks and Recreation for the trees from the general fund.

Fisher mentioned lighting upgrade projects at the pool and the museum and a new vacuum for the pool.

Everyone seemed to want those things, but they eventually backed off on the pool stuff and gave priority to the museum

That was partly because the city can justify using tourism funds for the museum.

Fisher said he could do an upgrade to LED lighting on both floors of the museum for about $2,500.

Fisher wanted to add $35,000 for a heating and air conditioning unit at the wastewater treatment plant.

He asked for $45,000 to buy a dump truck for the screw press that’s being installed at wastewater.

He said that one dump truck will be able to haul away all of the solid waste after the screw press squeezes the water out.

There will be no more need for a contract hauler.

The money for the HVAC unit and the dump truck would come from the enterprise fund, and it appeared those items would be added.

Fisher said the police station reception area needs $13,500 worth of remodeling, and the foyer and dispatch area needs about $6,500 in new flooring.

Council preferred to wait on the reception area remodel, but most members agreed the floor needed to be fixed. Different council members even suggested certain

flooring materials.

The last item on Fisher’s wish list was at least one full-time employee he could assign to parks..

Fisher said one full-time person would cost about $57,000 a year in salary and benefits.

He’d be union, but he’d come it at the bottom rung of the pay scale.

Mayor James Restucci told Fisher to put the position into his organizational chart while the council continued to consider the request.

Council was unable to deal with the entire proposed budget between Tuesday and last night.

There will be a third workshop at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Law and Justice Center.

“Hopefully we won’t need a fourth night,” Restucci said.

These workshops lead to a preliminary budget. Then there must be public hearings.

The final budget needs to be submitted to the state by Dec. 31.