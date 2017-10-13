Homecoming parade showcases SHS

Photo by Jennie McGhan
This year’s Sunnyside High School homecoming royalty traverses the Edison Avenue parade route from Central Park to the High School. Also in last night’s parade were the marching and mariachi bands, football players, class of 2018, members of the class of 1993, Grid Kids football players and cheer squad and other youth in the community.
