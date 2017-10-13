Man shot, taken to Harborview

— A 45-year old resident of Granger, who was shot just after midnight Thursday, was rushed to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

Meanwhile, Sunnyside experienced a drive-by shooting that required the response of six police officers, with no victim or perpetrator found.

The man shot in Granger was unconscious and in critical condition at noon yesterday, Yakima County Sheriff Detective Sgt. Mike Russell said.

Russell said Granger offices and sheriff’s deputies answered the shots fired call. Afterward, Granger Police Chief Robert Schuster asked the sheriff’s office to conduct the investigation.

“Law enforcement officers located a male who had suffered gunshot wounds,” Russell said. “He had been shot multiple times.”

Russell did not release the victim’s name, saying the sheriff’s office declines doing that until the victim agrees to it.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Yakima Regional Medical and Cardiac Center. He was then airlifted to Harborview, the Northwest’s primary trauma center.

Russell said there were no suspects by noon yesterday, but there were witnesses, and detectives were conducting interviews.

In Sunnyside, it will be tough developing suspects in the drive-by shooting that took place about 3:30 p.m. near the Paragon Apartments at 1320 S 11th St.

Sunnyside Police Patrolman Melissa Rodriguez said six officers responded to the shots fired call. Officers thought they had an extremely dangerous situation on their hands.

“We had received information that the shooter had run into the complex, but it was the victim,” Rodriguez said.

According to Rodriguez, witnesses said the shots came from a van that was described as blue, green or black by witnesses.

Witnesses said the van sped northward on 11th Street after the shots. They also told officers they did not get a good look at the shooter or the victim.

“Everybody decided to duck and hide because of the bullets,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said police hope the victim or someone else who knows something the about incident will step forward and help police identify the shooter.