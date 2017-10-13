Prosser drops league match, 2-3

SELAH — The Prosser Mustangs volleyball team lost its first league match of the season to the Vikings on Thursday.
The team entered the match 5-0, 9-2 overall and sat atop the Central Washington Athletic Conference.
The 25-20, 25-21, 22-25, 14-25, 10-15 loss gives Ellensburg the No. 1 spot and Prosser drops to No. 2.
The Mustangs and Vikings battled it out through the five matches.
Ashley Ripplinger had 20 kills and 9 blocks to lead the Prosser team. Kylie Colson added 9 kills and 18 digs to the stats. Another 9 kills, 7 blocks and 4 aces were accumulated by Leah Blakney; Brandi Groeneveld had 2 aces, Kayla Lind provided 37 assists, had 20 digs and 3 kills; Jenna Schnellbach had 14 digs and 4 blocks; and Anahi Milanez had 8 digs and 4 aces.
Tuesday, the Mustangs host Grandview at 7 p.m.
The Greyhounds (3-3, 5-6) are hoping to have the same momentum in their favor as they did Thursday, winning in three sets against Toppenish.
Leading Grandview to a 25-12, 25-22, 25-22 victory was Bailey Duis with 19 kills, 14 digs and 6 blocks. Teammate Alexandra Garcia provided 21 assists and Karina Fajardo had 5 kills, 5 blocks, 5 aces and 7 digs.
