Earthquake in lower valley along Highway 97

— Seven small earthquakes were recorded yesterday along U.S. Highway 97 south of this city, but residents here and west of here said they didn’t feel the tremors.

Gibbons Pharmacy is in downtown Toppenish. No one there felt anything.

“I didn’t feel anything,” the White Swan public librarian said. “But I heard about it. It was about nine miles southwest Toppenish.”

At Harrah City Hall, Mayor Barbara Harrer, hadn’t felt anything.

“I’m in a big old concrete building. I don’t know if I’d feel anything anyway,” she said.

Harrer tried to pinpoint the epicenter. If’s nine miles southwest of Toppenish, that could be at the base of Toppenish Ridge, she said. If it’s 28 or 30 kilometers, that’s probably up in the mountains.

Later it was learned that the epicenter was in the mountains more south than west of Toppenish, along the Highway 97 path.

The Pacific Northwest Seismic Center, operated by the University of Washington, posted seven seismic readings. The largest of the seven temblors hit magnitude 3.4 and was at a depth of 11.4 km. It occurred at 12:02 p.m. Six more aftershocks followed over the next 36 minutes, with the largest aftershock hitting magnitude 2.7 at 12:21 p.m. That aftershock was at a depth of 3.6 km.

The other tremors were magnitude:

2.3 at 12:03 p.m.

1.5 at 12:09 p.m.

1.6 at 12:13 p.m.

2.0 at 12:21 p.m.

1.5 at 12:38 p.m.

All of the tremors reportedly occurred about 30 miles south of Yakima, 38 miles due west of Prosser and 49 miles northeast of The Dalles, Ore., just west of U.S. Highway 97.

The quake reminds Washingtonians that they do happen, and the Northwest Insurance Council suggests preparedness.

Everyone in Washington is encouraged to drop, cover and hold for a worldwide earthquake drill at 10:19 Oct. 19.

The 2017 Great Washington Shakeout drill provides an opportunity to practice earthquake safety at home, work and school.

The NW Insurance Council reminds Washington residents to consider taking steps now – before disaster strikes - to help protect your home, family and business.

“Seismologists warn that Western Washington and Oregon - which are veined with unstable seismic fault lines – are past due for a major seismic event that could spell disaster for homeowners and businesses,” said Kenton Brine, NW Insurance Council president.

The Northwest region has the second highest risk of earthquake in the United States. Seismologists say a massive 8 or 9 magnitude earthquake could occur in the Pacific Northwest at any time along the Cascadia Subduction Zone that stretches south from Vancouver Island to Northern California.