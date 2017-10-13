Teens hurt in car, two truck crash

— Two persons were injured when two trucks and a car crashed into each other at the intersection of state Highways 243 and 24, just north of the Vernita Bridge and the Columbia River.

The wreck took place around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to Washington State Patrol trooper D. Munoz.

Injured were two teens from Lind, in the car. The truck drivers, from Toppenish and Kennewick, were not injured.

The injured were Alibama R. Rushing, 16, the driver, and Hayley R. Rushing, 15, a passenger in a black 2011 Hyndai Sonata 4-door.

Both teens were taken by ambulance to Kadlec Medical Center in Richland. The car was totaled. It was impounded by 24-hour towing.

Israel Sanchez, 29, of Kennewick, was drivng a white 2001 International 9400 tractor and trailer.

It was totaled, and it was towed away by Mel’s Inner City Towing.

Rigoberto Garcia, 49, of Toppenish, was the driver of the second truck, a blue 2011 Kenworth construction tractor and trailer.

The truck sustained reportable damage, but it was driven from the scene.

According to Munoz, the Hyundai was westbound on 24 at 243. The International was eastbound on 24 at 243. The Kenworth was southbound on 243 at 24.

The Hyundai turned left to continue westbound on 24 and struck the International. The Hyundai then struck the Kenworth.

Alibama Rushing was cited for failure to yield right of way, Munoz said.