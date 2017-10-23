Homecoming queen arrives in style

Photo by Jennie McGhan
Sunnyside High School 2017 Homecoming Queen Samantha Gonzalez and her escort from the class of 1993, Daniel Tiliano, are driven onto the football field by Dennis Blumer during halftime Friday. See homecoming activity coverage on Page 3 and game coverage on Page 8.
