OLDER AMERICAN NUTRITION PROGRAM
Monday, October 16 – Roasted pork, mashed potatoes, cauliflower, Mandarins, dinner roll, coffee, tea or milk.
Tuesday October 17 – Beef stroganoff, California blend, vegetables, peas, fruit cocktail, coffee, tea or milk.
Wednesday, October 18 – NO MEALS AT THIS LOCATION.
Thursday, October 19 – Tuna noodle casserole, beets, peas, peaches, dinner roll, coffee, tea or milk.
Friday, October 20 – Pasta Fagioli soup, diced carrots, fresh fruit, breadstick, coffee, tea or milk.
Senior meals are served at Sunnyside Senior Center, 1400 Federal Way. Call (509) 426-2601 or toll free 855-426-2601 by 3:30 p.m. the day before to register for lunch.
GRANDVIEW SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU
Monday, October 16 – Applesauce, Mandarin oranges, orange juice, Long John doughnut, variety milk.
Tuesday, October 17 – Fruit breakfast pizza, fresh banana, apple juice, variety milk.
Wednesday, October 18 – French toast sticks with syrup, apple juice, tropical fruit, variety milk.
Thursday, October 19 – Oatmeal, orange juice, hot cinnamon apples, variety milk.
Friday, October 20 – Smoothie, strawberries, bananas, orange juice, bug bites, variety milk.
GRANDVIEW SCHOOL LUNCH MENU
Monday, October 16 – Breakfast sandwich, tater tots, broccoli salad, grapes, variety milk.
Tuesday, October 17 – Sloppy Joe on a bun, oven fries, veggie sticks, apricot halves, variety milk.
Wednesday, October 18 – Meatballs, baby carrots, fresh banana, macaroni and cheese, variety milk.
Thursday, October 19 – Chicken patty on a bun, pinto beans, baby carrots, Mandarin oranges, variety milk.
Friday, October 20 – Pepperoni pizza, tossed side salad, fresh apple, variety milk.
GRANGER SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU
Monday, October 16 – Whole grain honey wheat bars, craisins, juice, variety milk.
Tuesday, October 17 – Omelet, grahams, hash brown patty, juice, variety milk.
Wednesday, October 18 – Banana chunk bar, applesauce cup, juice, variety milk.
Thursday, October 19 – Pop tart, applesauce, juice, variety milk.
Friday, October 20 – Cold cereal, banana, pears, variety milk.
GRANGER SCHOOL LUNCH MENU
Monday, October 16 – Cheesy bread stick, tomato soup, celery, apricots, variety milk.
Tuesday, October 17 – Ziti pasta, green salad, cherry tomato, garlic toast, peaches, variety milk.
Wednesday, October 18 – Popcorn chicken, fiesta beans, cucumber, broccoli slaw, fresh grapes, variety milk.
Thursday, October 19 – Taco salad, taco meat, corn bowl, refried beans, cucumbers shredded lettuce, chopped tomato, watermelon, variety milk.
Friday, October 20 – Mini corn dogs, sun chips, carrots, celery, pineapple, variety milk.
MABTON SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU
Monday, October 16 – Cereal, grahams, juice, fruit, milk.
Tuesday October 17 – Pancake and sausage stick, juice, fruit, milk.
Wednesday, October 18 – Cheese pretzel, juice, fruit, milk.
Thursday, October 19 – Muffin, string cheese, juice, fruit, milk.
Friday, October 20 – Mini French toast, juice, fruit, milk.
MABTON SCHOOL LUNCH MENU
Monday, October 16 – Hamburger on a whole grain bun, Romaine lettuce, fries, oranges, milk.
Tuesday, October 17 – Soft taco, lettuce, cheese, refried beans, carrots, pears, milk.
Wednesday, October 18 – Beef dippers, brown rice, broccoli, cauliflower, Mandarin oranges, milk.
Thursday, October 19 – Turkey gravy, mashed potato, green beans, peaches, whole grain roll, milk.
Friday, October 20 – Cheese calzone, corn, cucumbers with ranch, pineapple, milk.
PROSSER SCHOOL LUNCH MENU
Monday, October 16 – Beef dippers, whole grain brown rice, carroteenies, red peppers, whole kernel corn, applesauce, variety milk.
Tuesday, October 17 – Nachos, whole grain chips, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, fruit smoothies, chili beans, salsa, variety milk.
Wednesday, October 18 – Popcorn chicken, oven baked French fries, broccoli, cauliflower, low fat ranch dressing, cookie packet, orange, variety milk.
Thursday, October 19 – BBQ pulled pork on a whole wheat bun, Romaine salad, carroteenies, beets, low fat ranch dressing, apple chips, variety milk.
Friday, October 20 – Chicken drumsticks, kidney beans, cherry tomatoes, peach cup, dinner roll, variety milk.
SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU
Monday, October 16 – Breakfast burrito or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.
Tuesday, October 17 – Breakfast on a stick or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.
Wednesday, October 18 – Blueberry muffin or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.
Thursday, October 19 – Funnel cake with strawberry sauce or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.
Friday, October 20 – NO SCHOOL.
SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL LUNCH MENU
Monday, October 16 – Soft taco with beef and cheese, pinto beans, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.
Tuesday, October 17 – Meatloaf sandwich carrots, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.
Wednesday, October 18 – Beef Teriyaki dippers, brown rice, par baked breadstick, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.
Thursday, October 19 – Stuffed crust cheese pizza, lettuce, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.
Friday, October 20 – NO SCHOOL.
ZILLAH SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU
Monday, October 16 – Lucky Charms cereal, crackers, fruit, juice, variety milk.
Tuesday, October 17 – Breakfast bagel, craisins, juice, variety milk.
Wednesday, October 18 – French toast sticks, fresh fruit slices, variety milk.
Thursday, October 19 – Breakfast pizza, fresh fruit, fruit cup, variety milk.
Friday, October 20 – Fruity cereal, whole grain toast, fresh fruit, fruit cup, variety milk.
ZILLAH SCHOOL LUNCH MENU
Monday, October 16 – Chicken nuggets, cracker, carrots, broccoli with dip, fresh orange, variety milk.
Tuesday, October 17 – Whole grain corn dog, corn on the cob, cauliflower dip, whole apple, pudding, variety milk.
Wednesday, October 18 – Waffles, sausage link, celery sticks, snap peas, whole banana, variety milk.
Thursday, October 19 – Hamburger on a whole grain bun, baby potato with dip, pickle chips, nectarine, variety milk.
Friday, October 20 – Bean burrito, fresh bean salsa, carrots with dip, fresh pear, variety milk.
