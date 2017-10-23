Veterans brunch set for Nov. 11

— Yakima Valley military veterans will have the opportunity to break bread together and commiserate at the annual Veterans brunch March 11.

The Fred E. Hayes Post 57 of The American Legion hosts the meal every year at the Grandview Community Center, 812 Wallace Way.

It’s rare when the brunch takes place on Veterans Day. And many people have asked why not.

“It’s really simple,” said post member Dudley Brown. “Most veterans have to work on Veterans Day, so we hold the event on a Saturday so they may attend and be recognized. This year, however, the event is on Veterans Day.”

The brunch will feature the post’s traditional menu of “SOS” on English muffins, scrambled eggs and fruit. That menu brings back a bit of nostalgia.



“Love it or hate it, veterans always enjoy a good plate of “SOS,” and we get a thank-you every year,” Brown said.

According to Adjutant Jim Davidson, attendees will hear reports from the Post’s Boys State and Girls State delegates. The Post will also recognize several community awards.

The event is free, but donations to defray food costs will be appreciated, Davidson said. Reservations are required to assure enough food for everyone. They can be made by calling and leaving a message with Davidson at 882-1984.

“Please indicate the number of people attending,” Davidson asked.