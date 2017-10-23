Writing city budget a long, weary task

— Putting together a city budget is no little task. Mayor Jim Restucci and the City Council are going through that exercise now.

They’ve had two budget workshops, with a third one scheduled tomorrow at 6 p.m. at the Law and Justice Center. Restucci said there could be a fourth.

What the mayor and council have been doing is looking at the numbers the department heads are proposing. They ask why one fund goes up while another goes down. Sometimes they state agreement or disagreement.

Sometimes they say, “Sorry, there’s no money for that,” which happened at the Thursday workshop.

“You could see just about everybody wanted all those things (Public Works Director) Shane Fisher was requesting,” Restucci said. “We just couldn’t do all of it.”

Restucci started serving the city on the council in 2003. He’s in his fourth 2-year term as mayor. He has been an officer in the Association of Washington Cities for five years. He was the president in 2016-17.

Restucci knows the struggle it is for cities to have the money to match the needs. Sometimes it’s a fight with the state.

He noted after the liquor control board was created in 1932 as a shared revenue program, the cities got 50 percent of the revenue. Now ,the cities are fighting to get 13 percent.

“The general fund is a big concern because we don’t have a lot of wiggle room,” he said.

Some of the services the city provides are continually solvent because the public pays for them.

“There are some services he city will never be able to run like a business,” Restucci said.

The city subsidizes the pool, he said. It could never charge the users what it costs.

“It’s a quality of life issue. We have to do it,” he said.

Restucci is not necessarily a fan of marijuana but he’s thinking about recommending an end to the ban when the discussion comes up again.

The revenue that can be gained with marijuana is not great, he said, but it’s better than paying $20,000 to defend a lawsuit over the issue, as the city has done.

“Now that the state has made it legal, I see more and more lawsuits coming,” he said.

The last time around, the city took six hours of public testimony. It leaned hard against marijuana, and the council went with a ban, Restucci said.

Restucci said sales tax revenue is lower than in the past, but the Finance Department has told him it’s still good enough to not cause worry.

There will be two nights of hearings in November for the public to weigh in. Then the council will adopt a final budget and send it off to the state by Dec. 31.