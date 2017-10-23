WWII vet, shop keeper Les Amundson dies

— The thin ranks of World War II veterans shrank a little more when Friday evening when Sunnyside’s Les Amundson died at the age of 97.

Amundson was very well known around here mostly because of his presence at Amundson’s Hardware.

But he was a World War II veteran and one of the first to join the U.S. Air Force when it was formed. He had flown in the U.S. Army Air Corps during the war.

Amundson never left the Air Force completely. He retired from the Air Force reserves as a Lt. Colonel.

Amundson wasn’t able to contribute long to the American fighting cause. His plane went down on his first mission. He was captured by the Germans and lived in a prisoner-of-war camp for the rest of the war.

Greg Schlieve, who became a best friend, recalled Sunday some of the Les

Amundson story, mostly as Amundson told it.

Schlieve said Amundson’s treatment in prison was harsh at first. He was beaten with rifle butts as the Germans tried to get information from him.

“He was a true legend in his own time……and was truly respected by everyone,” Schlieve said.

“He was most of all a kind and gentle man who cared about other people.

“His store (Amundson Hardware) was always remembered at Christmas time because he had a full size stuffed reindeer with a red bulb in his nose in the front window of the store. “

“On Christmas Eve every year he served some drinks (booze) on the top floor of his store---where the furniture was kept. And sometimes even young kids got a drink when no one was looking.

“I know. I went there every year I was in high school to get my customary drink. That was a happier time for our small city, when it was okay to bend a few rules.

When Amundson came home in 1946, Schlieve said, he joined the American Legion Sunnyside Post 73. He’d gone to the legionnaires looking to help his cause, which Schlieve was the American Red Cross. Schlieve said Amundson never forgot that whenever he got anything in that prison camp, It was from the Red Cross.

Amundson went to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Sunnyside Post 3482 one night to seek donations to pass on to the Red Cross. He didn’t realize it was election time for new officers until he was nominated for the position of Post Commander.

“His reply was that he was not even a member of the VFW,” Schlieve said

The meeting was halted, a hat was passed, and enough funds were collected to make Les a Post Member.

Then the meeting was re-opened. He was nominated again and was elected Post Commander for the ensuing year.

“Les has always been a good-natured fellow, and only wanted to know if that entitled him to free drinks at every meeting,” Schlieve said.

“Les was my friend and mentor (along with Jerry Taylor). And I always treasured his friendship.”

Amundson and his wife Helen went to Europe 49 years after the war ended. That 1994 trip was highlighted by a great surprise from a local Dutchman.

“Les wanted to visit the site where he had ditched his plane, if he could find it” Schlieve said.

While he walked along the dikes, a young local farmer approached him to ask if he was lost. Amundson said no, only that he was looking for the place he had ditched in 1943.

With a strong Dutch accent, the young man asked if his name was Amundson. When Amundson answered in the affirmative, the young man said: “I have your parachute. Mom said you would come for it some day”