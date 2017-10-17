Leslie O. Amundson, 97, Sunnyside died Oct. 13, 2017 in Sunnyside.

“Les” was born May 16, 1920 in Sunnyside.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.

Those wishing to sign Les’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.



Smith Funeral Homes in care of arrangements.