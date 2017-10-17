Neva Bernice Rowe, 92, passed away Aug. 7, 2017, after a brief illness at the Sunnyside Community Hospital.

She was born on July 22,1925 in Shickley, Neb., to Joseph Albin and Clara Lillian Bergquist.

Neva became a stewardess for Trans World Airlines where she met and married John T. Rowe Aug. 4, 1947 in Lacrosse, Wisc. They made their home in Wichita, Kan., and Seattle before retiring to Sunnyside in 1979.

After the passing of her husband in 1990, she became an active member in the Retired Senior Volunteer Programs, Calvary Lutheran Church, and the Sunnyside Senior Center. In 2000, she received the Volunteer of the Year Award from Sunnyside Community Hospital. In 2006, she was presented the President’s USA Freedom Corp Volunteer Service Award. Neva also enjoyed reading, gardening and playing the piano.

Neva is survived by two sons, two granddaughters, two great-granddaughters and her sister Marion Shumaker of Seattle.

At her request, there were no services.

Valley Hills, Sunnyside was in care of arrangements.