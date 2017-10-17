Steward E. Rogers, 56, of Prosser, formerly of Sunnyside, died Oct. 12, 2017, in Prosser.

He was born Aug. 22, 1961, in Sunnyside.

Memorials can be made to First Tee Golf or a charity of your choice.

Those wishing to sign Steward’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.